GOP challenger Saritha Komatireddy destroyed incumbent Letitia James during their tense NY Attorney General election debate, Thursday evening, calling her out for her disastrous woke policies and accusing her of not actually wanting to be attorney general after she tried and failed to run for governor of New York instead.

“You should run for Chuck Schumer’s seat!” Komatireddy mic dropped James. “I want to be attorney general because New York isn’t safe right now!”

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Trump picks Katie Zacharia for White House press secretary role

Katie Zacharia, currently senior communications advisor to Trump Media & Technology Group, has been offered the White House press secretary position, two officials confirmed, though it remains unclear whether she’s accepted.

Zacharia, an attorney and TV commentator, previously spent brief time as a DHS spokesperson after Tricia McLaughlin departed that department’s press office; she’d succeed Karoline Leavitt, who left the role in late August following her second child’s birth.

Since Leavitt’s departure, the White House has held only two formal press briefings, led separately by Vice President JD Vance and Attorney General Todd Blanche. Zacharia is married to film producer Tyler Zacharia and has four children.

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Violent clashes erupt outside NYC hospital after ICE shooting

Video captured protesters ramming NYPD officers with metal barricades outside New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital Thursday night, following a prior-day shooting in which ICE agents wounded a suspected illegal migrant in the Bronx.

Presumptive Congresswoman Darializa Avila Chevalier was seen confronting a supervising officer and accusing police of “escalating” the situation, while also attempting to pull some demonstrators back from the barricade line.

Separate footage reportedly showed Avila Chevalier knocked down during the chaotic standoff between officers and protesters. Federal officials maintain the migrant had accelerated his vehicle toward agents before being shot, while other officials, including AOC, have called for an independent investigation.

Hurricane Isaias nears major hurricane landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Hurricane Isaias, packing 115 mph winds, was intensifying over warm Gulf waters Friday and could remain a major hurricane at landfall despite potential weakening from wind shear.