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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
Oct 9

CRIMINAL LIAR LETICIA JAMES NEEDS TO BE GONE.

Why in the HELL was she NOT fired when she so blatantly SCAMMED the Real Estate and LIED, even naming her father as her HUSBAND to acquire property ILLEGALLY while in her government position.

That is besides SUCKING at her job,

WHY can't CRIMINAL LYING INCOMPETENT people like Letitia James be funking FIRED for INCOMPETENCE and CRFRIMINAL ACTIVITIES while on the job.

Those who are being deported are CRIMINALS and there is NO DISPUTE about that - the fact they they crossed the border ILLEGALLY was their FIRST CRIME which they continue to PERPETUATE daily by criminal activities INCLUDING but limited WANTON MURDER and CHILD RAPE because they bring their CRIMINAL VICES and BEVAHIER into OUR country

Leticia can go to HELL and ROAST

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Charles Sigars's avatar
Charles Sigars
Oct 10

Not once, not one time, did this so called Republican respond the there are legal and illegal immigrants and the bruhaha is about ILLEGALS. I have no use for someone who cannot state the difference.

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