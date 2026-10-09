GOP challenger Saritha Komatireddy destroyed incumbent Letitia James during their tense NY Attorney General election debate, Thursday evening, calling her out for her disastrous woke policies and accusing her of not actually wanting to be attorney general after she tried and failed to run for governor of New York instead.
“You should run for Chuck Schumer’s seat!” Komatireddy mic dropped James. “I want to be attorney general because New York isn’t safe right now!”
Watch here:
Trump picks Katie Zacharia for White House press secretary role
Katie Zacharia, currently senior communications advisor to Trump Media & Technology Group, has been offered the White House press secretary position, two officials confirmed, though it remains unclear whether she’s accepted.
Zacharia, an attorney and TV commentator, previously spent brief time as a DHS spokesperson after Tricia McLaughlin departed that department’s press office; she’d succeed Karoline Leavitt, who left the role in late August following her second child’s birth.
Since Leavitt’s departure, the White House has held only two formal press briefings, led separately by Vice President JD Vance and Attorney General Todd Blanche. Zacharia is married to film producer Tyler Zacharia and has four children.
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Violent clashes erupt outside NYC hospital after ICE shooting
Video captured protesters ramming NYPD officers with metal barricades outside New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital Thursday night, following a prior-day shooting in which ICE agents wounded a suspected illegal migrant in the Bronx.
Presumptive Congresswoman Darializa Avila Chevalier was seen confronting a supervising officer and accusing police of “escalating” the situation, while also attempting to pull some demonstrators back from the barricade line.
Separate footage reportedly showed Avila Chevalier knocked down during the chaotic standoff between officers and protesters. Federal officials maintain the migrant had accelerated his vehicle toward agents before being shot, while other officials, including AOC, have called for an independent investigation.
Hurricane Isaias nears major hurricane landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast
Hurricane Isaias, packing 115 mph winds, was intensifying over warm Gulf waters Friday and could remain a major hurricane at landfall despite potential weakening from wind shear.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has stockpiled over 1,000 generators, 1.5 million gallons of fuel, and 1 million water bottles, while deploying 5,000 National Guard troops and 16,000+ utility linemen; he urged residents to prepare for at least 72 hours of self-sufficiency.
A hurricane warning spans from Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle, with storm surge up to 9 feet possible near the Florida-Alabama border, 4-8 inches of rain (up to 15 inches in spots), and tornado risks extending into Saturday across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.
CRIMINAL LIAR LETICIA JAMES NEEDS TO BE GONE.
Why in the HELL was she NOT fired when she so blatantly SCAMMED the Real Estate and LIED, even naming her father as her HUSBAND to acquire property ILLEGALLY while in her government position.
That is besides SUCKING at her job,
WHY can't CRIMINAL LYING INCOMPETENT people like Letitia James be funking FIRED for INCOMPETENCE and CRFRIMINAL ACTIVITIES while on the job.
Those who are being deported are CRIMINALS and there is NO DISPUTE about that - the fact they they crossed the border ILLEGALLY was their FIRST CRIME which they continue to PERPETUATE daily by criminal activities INCLUDING but limited WANTON MURDER and CHILD RAPE because they bring their CRIMINAL VICES and BEVAHIER into OUR country
Leticia can go to HELL and ROAST
Not once, not one time, did this so called Republican respond the there are legal and illegal immigrants and the bruhaha is about ILLEGALS. I have no use for someone who cannot state the difference.