A Native American Mike Rogers voter ruthlessly outsmarted and destroyed liberal influencer Walter Masterson during a spontaneous street debate.

“Why would I vote for Abdul?!” He fired back at Masterson. “What you just said is dumb as sh*t!”

Click To Watch Video

DeSantis fuels 2028 hype as Florida holds GOP ground amid blue wave

Gov. Ron DeSantis called the midterm results “an extinction-level event” for Republicans nationally, even as Florida bucked the trend, electing Byron Donalds as his successor and reelecting Sen. Ashley Moody, leaving Florida as the only major state with full GOP control.

DeSantis’s performance has sparked renewed 2028 presidential speculation, with figures like Rep. Nancy Mace praising him as a potential nominee and his odds on prediction market Kalshi jumping to 19%; a GOP insider said DeSantis appears to already be preparing a run, though suggested Marco Rubio may have the edge.

VP JD Vance attributed the broader GOP losses to voter backlash over the Iran war rather than immigration policy, while Sen. Ted Cruz continued signaling his own interest in a future presidential bid amid growing debate over the party’s direction.

“L.A.’s Mamdani!” DSA’s Nithya Raman defeats Karen Bass to become LA mayor

City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, a Democratic Socialists of America member dubbed “L.A.’s Mamdani,” defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Bass 51.6% to 48.3%, joining Zohran Mamdani as another DSA-aligned mayor of a major U.S. city.

Raman campaigned on Bass’s unpopularity and record on homelessness and the Pacific Palisades wildfire response, while Bass countered that Raman struggled to maintain working relationships with city council colleagues during her tenure advocating for police defunding and sanctuary city policies.

Both advanced past a June primary that also featured viral candidate Spencer Pratt, who ran after losing his home in the Palisades fire and accused Bass of mismanaging fire-prevention funding; Bass’s favorability suffered further after she was out of the country when the fires broke out.

Liberal nut job arrested for slapping Turning Point volunteer

New Hampshire police arrested 70-year-old Stephen Redic on misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct charges after viral video showed him slapping an 18-year-old Turning Point Action volunteer outside a Laconia polling location Tuesday.

Redic reportedly approached the group’s tent wanting to read a poem about wealthy people before the exchange escalated; footage shows him growing increasingly agitated, gesturing angrily, and backhanding the volunteer before walking away cursing.

Police said they had no prior contact with Redic, who previously published a poetry collection referencing meetings with past presidents. He’s due in court Dec. 10, and it’s unclear if he’s retained legal representation.

Hollywood elite pushes petition opposing Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker - Demanding further left leader

Actor Mark Ruffalo is promoting a Change.org petition urging House Democrats to deny Hakeem Jeffries the Speakership, arguing he represents the party establishment rather than its voters, ahead of the position being decided in January 2027.