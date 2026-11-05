PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R. Scott Allen's avatar
R. Scott Allen
8h

A Rubio-DeSantis 2028 Presidential ticket would be great!🇺🇸👏❤️

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture