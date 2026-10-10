DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin fired back at a CNN reporter with a chilling response after she pressed him about reports of a 5-year-old child in the crossfire of the ICE-involved shooting of alleged gang member Oscar Belgal in the Bronx, Thursday.

“We weren’t aware there was a child in the car, but you know who was? Oscar! He chose to accelerate his vehicle and ram two different vehicles, as he appears to be going towards officers!” Mullin said.

Click To Watch Video

Man shot by ICE identified as illegal immigrant with criminal history

Oscar Belgal, 28, a Dominican national shot in the neck by ICE agents in the Bronx Thursday, has a criminal history including a 2023 armed robbery arrest and an August 2025 arrest for selling fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin; officials say his car struck two agents as he tried to flee.

Bodycam footage of the aftermath:

ICE had filed a detainer after the drug arrest that New York declined to honor, and Thursday’s encounter marked a second attempt to apprehend him after he evaded agents in September. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said investigators believe Belgal may have had knowledge of a 2025 shooting of an off-duty CBP officer.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani called Belgal “a New Yorker” and criticized agents for being unidentifiable, while Mullin blamed sanctuary policies for enabling crime. DHS has not released body camera footage from the incident.

Hurricane Isaias leaves hundreds of thousands without power after Gulf Coast landfall

Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, as a Category 2 storm Friday before weakening to 35 mph winds as it moved inland near Montgomery, Alabama, by Saturday, leaving over 726,000 customers without power across Florida and Alabama.

The storm flooded roads, downed trees and power lines, and tore a roof off a Pensacola inn, prompting some Panhandle counties to temporarily suspend emergency response amid dangerous conditions; Trump canceled plans to attend a Saturday college football game in Alabama to avoid disrupting response efforts.

Forecasters warned of continued tornado risk across the Panhandle, Georgia, and the Carolinas, along with 4-8 inches of rain expected through the weekend as Isaias pushes into the Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast — marking the first hurricane to strike the eastern U.S. since 2024’s Milton.

Teens attended radical “Anti-Imperialist Summer Camp” tied to terror-linked group

Nearly 20 teenagers and young adults attended an August summer camp in the Pacific Northwest run by Anti-Imperialist Front USA and its youth offshoot Revolutionary Youth, where photos show participants displaying flags from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, according to materials obtained by watchdog group NAVI.