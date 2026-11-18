DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin fired back at ousted Democrat buffoon Shri Thandedar for his half-baked attempt to disparage the men and women of ICE, and then blame Trump for the FAA outages, after being late to Wednesday’s hearing.

“It’s unfortunate that you just got here because we already answered that many times,” Mullin called out the congressman.

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Hakeem Jeffries wins Democrats’ speaker nomination in landslide despite progressive pushback

House Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries for speaker in a “landslide” secret-ballot vote Wednesday, with only 11 members opposing him, advancing him toward a full House vote in January to lead the chamber after Democrats’ sweeping midterm wins.

Progressive critics, including several newly elected members, opposed Jeffries over his support for Israel and ties to corporate PACs, with dissenters saying his agenda doesn’t align with priorities like abolishing ICE and Medicare-for-all; one Democrat called the critics “unfair” given their limited exposure to his leadership record.

Despite the opposition, Jeffries retains backing from prominent figures like former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Democrats are preparing to use their incoming majority to launch oversight investigations and challenge Trump administration policies starting in January. Rep. Ted Lieu was also selected as the next caucus chair.

Gas prices drop as Trump predicted after midterms, drawing little media attention

President Donald Trump predicted in September that gas and oil prices would fall after the midterm elections, and prices have since dropped significantly — regular gas fell from $4.01 to $3.81 per gallon in the past week alone, and over 51 cents from a month ago, according to AAA.

Diesel prices followed a similar pattern, falling below $6 per gallon for the first time since September after reaching a record $6.53 high in late September amid the Iran war, though the drop has received far less coverage than the earlier price spike.

Media coverage disproportionately highlighted Trump’s role in rising fuel costs tied to the Iran conflict — which contributed to GOP midterm losses — while giving comparatively little attention to his accurate prediction that prices would subsequently fall.

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US strikes Iran island; IRGC retaliates against Kuwait

U.S. fighter jets struck an IRGC missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island in “self-defense” Tuesday night after Iranian attacks on U.S. targets in Bahrain, with CENTCOM citing ongoing IRGC aggression toward American personnel and assets.

Iran retaliated by targeting the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait, marking its first such attack there since September; Kuwait said its air defenses intercepted the drone threat with no damage or casualties, while warning the escalation undermines regional stability.

An Israeli analyst described Iran’s pattern as “calibrated escalation” aimed at raising the costs of the ongoing U.S. blockade rather than sparking full-scale war, as CENTCOM separately tightened enforcement, warning ships accepting cargo transferred at sea from Iran-loaded vessels could be boarded or seized.

ABC News puts two journalists on leave over fake Trump Jr. story

ABC News placed a desk assistant and his editor on paid leave after an Oct. 7 report falsely claimed Donald Trump Jr.’s firm, 1789 Capital, invested $2.5 billion in defense contractor Anduril — when the actual figure was roughly $50 million; both are reportedly expected to be fired, the NY Post reports.