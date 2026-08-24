First Lady Melania Trump took the podium from Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent to announce President Trump’s most important policy yet to benefit America’s children in need.

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The First lady announced Fostering the Future Accounts, a new savings and investment program designed to give foster youth the same asset-building opportunities as other American children once they reach adulthood, developed with the U.S. Treasury Department.

The Treasury will now recognize state child welfare agencies as eligible guardians to open these accounts for children in foster care, with federal guidance and a dedicated helpline to help states implement the program; the accounts were authorized under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Twenty-three governors have already pledged to establish the accounts in their states, with Trump calling on all 50 states, governors, and business leaders to help fund them, framing the initiative as part of her broader Fostering the Future effort to improve outcomes for foster youth.

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Gavin Newsom signs “Stop Nick Shirley Act” limiting independent journalism exposing fraud

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2624, dubbed the “Stop Nick Shirley Act,” expanding California’s Safe at Home program to shield immigration-service nonprofit workers from having their information publicly shared; the law takes effect October 2027, after Newsom leaves office.

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Critics, including Assemblyman Carl DeMaio, argue the law could suppress investigative journalism targeting immigration nonprofits, while bill sponsor Assemblywoman Mia Bonta says it targets doxxing and threats, not legitimate reporting. Penalties range from $10,000–$50,000 fines to potential prison time.

The law follows viral investigative videos from journalist Nick Shirley alleging fraud among Somali immigrant service providers in Minnesota and California, which he says prompted the bill. A state aide’s crude public jab at Shirley outside the Capitol has since drawn HR complaints.

Enes Kanter Freedom removed from WNBA game after confrontation with Natasha Cloud

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, who recently went viral for speaking out against trans athletes in women’s sports, said he was escorted out of Sunday’s Sky-Fever game after Chicago’s Natasha Cloud confronted him, allegedly cursing and making a comment implying he was interested in Sophie Cunningham. Freedom said he believes his anti-woke “WOMAN: adult human female” T-shirt triggered the exchange.

Security removed Freedom without explanation , which he called retaliation for supporting women’s sports; Cloud later posted support for the trans community online, and Sky coach Tyler Marsh defended her as someone who “protects” the team.

The incident comes as Freedom pursues declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft alongside Royce White to challenge the league’s undefined eligibility rules for transgender athletes, a campaign he insists isn’t anti-trans but rather aimed at protecting women’s sports, while saying he’s faced death threats since announcing his plans.

Chinatown leaders warn Mamdani that new jail plans could literally sink the area

Eighteen Chinatown community leaders sent a letter to Mayor Zohran Mamdani warning that construction of a planned 16-story jail at 124-125 White Street sits on soft, waterlogged ground from the old Collect Pond, arguing that deep excavation and groundwater pumping could cause surrounding buildings to sink permanently.