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Jane Stuart's avatar
Jane Stuart
Oct 17

Sorry, but your prediction is incredibly disheartening. Losing the House is no small thing. Mike Johnson, imo, is an outstanding leader. It would be tragic if any one of the 🤮democrats would take his position. They are increasingly abhorrent, perhaps most seen in not giving a rat's ass about the safety and security of their fellow Americans.

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D. Kreitling's avatar
D. Kreitling
Oct 17Edited

I think it is very doubtful Talarico can win in Texas and Paxton will win. I doubt Sayed wins in Michigan as too many democrats are publicly walking away. That said, Michigan hasn’t elected a Republican in a long time, but the Democrats haven’t ran anyone so polarizing. Republicans have many paths to get to 53 senate seats.

While a GOP fantasy, Fetterman cannot win reelection as a Democrat as he can’t win the primary, but if he switches to the GOP, he more than likely retains his seat. He could switch parties if the GOP in the Senate should somehow fall to 49 or even 50. You heard it here first, though him switching are pretty long odds.

With the successful lawsuits against Fulton Country and obvious supervision, there is even a slight chance Georgia could flip. NC has tightened, but the Democrat candidate and former governor is just too popular. While I would dance a jig if Minnesota flipped, Democrats could hold. It is a pretty corrupt state in so many ways. I also wouldn’t be surprised if NH flipped, but Pappas is still strong even against a well respected GOP family name in the state.

As far as the house, the polls have moved aggressively to the GOP and that should continue. House seats typically go to the party who spends the most money 94% of time. GOP is outspending Democrats in every race, lead in voter registrations, lead in redistricting, and have strong ground games, and early voting has been decidedly Republican, with Democrat turnout down, and Republican turnout constant or up. Trump is campaigning hard and is energizing the base, and it is a mistake to underestimate him as democrats tend to do every election.

I think the Republicans do better than 210 and might even retain the house. The GOP could literally be as close as ending up with 214-220.

This is probably the last competitive House race for Democrats in the next fourteen years, especially if there are further redistricting (there will be in Indiana and Missouri for sure), and/or the Save America bill passes, and/or especially if citizens are the only ones counted in the census.

Trump and the GOPs legal teams are already out in full force. Lawsuits have already been filed in AZ, GA, and CA. Monitoring will be on an all-time high.

Lastly, there is no blue wave. While I mostly agree with Republicans +3% nationally, it could easily be closer to 4-5% in current red states. There could also easily be an October surprise that is not factored in which can come more easily from the GOP. We’ll see.

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