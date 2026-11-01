A new round of scorching riots popped off in Paris this weekend, with police being set on fire by molotov cocktails. The violence appears to only be escalating week-by-week, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Last weekend, our editor Matt Miller was not the only PolitiBrawl journalist to report on the ground in Paris.

I was also given the opportunity to travel to France and see the chaos for myself. This assignment also meant it was my first time in Europe. As someone who has covered riots in the United States and Mexico, I have long wanted to add France to my belt since the French go all out with their unrest.

Despite the rain, I did not have to wait long for the crowd to start attacking French police.

What made last weekend’s riot interesting was the French government’s attempt to limit the damage that was sure to come. They tried this tactic by forcing the planned march to take place far away from the rich areas in Paris’ center and have it instead take place on the southeast side.

This plan actually worked in terms of limiting looting and random arson on buildings. I only saw one attempted break-in despite many stores not being boarded up.

Instead of stores, rioters focused on the police. A few fires were set but they stayed small due to the rain. The crowd attempted to form barricades in the road, but they were quickly rushed by officers to prevent the barricades from becoming solidified.

The French are no strangers to riots and revolution. What makes these recent bouts of violence different is the composition of many rioters, namely second and third-generation migrants. The question becomes, should the more radical elements succeed, what will France look like at the end of it?

The rioters are not only composed of the immigrants, but also French who are communists and anarchists. It is a perfect alliance that seeks to tear down and replace what it means to be French, at least in its current form.

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It should be no surprise given the demographics and political atmosphere, the urge-to-riot virus is no longer contained in France. Belgium, Italy, and Spain have experienced riots in recent weeks, trying to emulate and show solidarity with France. The chaos is now in Germany. It may be only a matter of time before riots break out across the channel in the United Kingdom.

How this ends is anyone’s guess. As always, it will come down to whose resolve is the strongest: The rioters or the government. Sure the weather is getting colder, which can depress turnout, but the radical groups will want to maintain the momentum they currently have, especially since the unrest has been ongoing for a month.

The next big test will be how France in particular handles their upcoming presidential election in the spring next year. It appears right-wing Marine Le Pen could actually win this time, which could add fuel to the proverbial and literal fire.