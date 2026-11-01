PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Becky Brown's avatar
Becky Brown
3d

Wow!! Enough of this nonsense!! Bring in the swat team, military, and start using real bullets. This is NOT a PROTEST it’s war. These lunatics need to be shown who’s in charge now and do it with firing back and putting an end to their lives. You will soon see this de-escalate and quickly end.

If you continue to allow this to go on, then that’s on you and you deserve the outcome.

People across the world have had enough with watching this be allowed to continue day after day month after month.

Politicians are being paid off, judges are lawless and following a political stance of their own, crying racism is literally boring anymore, it has no meaning because they’ve used it for anything and everything that it’s made the word and meaning, meaningless.

Normal people shouldn’t have to follow any rules at all watching criminals take charge and being released for murder while the normal people are still trying to live respectful lives. Screw that!!

Reply
Share
Le Salon des 12 Macaques's avatar
Le Salon des 12 Macaques
4d

How pathetic that you think you can do meaningful reporting from a country that you’ve never been to that you know nothing about. What a travesty.

Reply
Share
20 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture