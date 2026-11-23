Conservative media titan Patrick Bet-David confronted Pete Buttigieg for his subversive woke agenda during a tense face-to-face interview, challenging him on his support for transgender procedures on minors.

“I’d love to know how many conservatives have transgender kids!” Bet-David slammed Buttigieg, insisting that some liberal parents are raising their kids to struggle with gender confusion.

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Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO, effective immediately

Nvidia’s board unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang, just 11 days after his resignation, saying discussions with him satisfied concerns about his “candor and ability to lead” the company.

The surprise reversal sent Nvidia shares soaring 30% , helping push the S&P 500 up nearly 4% at the open.

The decision followed a Sunday night Truth Social post from President Trump urging Huang’s reinstatement; Nvidia said it acted after input from senior U.S. government officials, who it says confirmed Huang’s return poses no national security risk.

DNC announces 12 presidential primary debates for 2028 cycle

Democrats will hold 12 primary debates starting in June, with five in 2027 and seven in 2028, capping each at 20 qualifying candidates across two nights if needed, mirroring the large-field format used in 2020.

The announcement follows Democrats’ sweeping midterm wins, with Chairman Ken Martin emphasizing party unity heading into 2028; qualification criteria will include polling benchmarks and grassroots fundraising, similar to past cycles.

For the first time, candidates must pledge to disavow dark money to participate. More scheduling details, including locations, come in January, as the DNC also finalizes its 2028 convention city among Boston, Denver, and Philadelphia.

Ukraine strikes Russian ships off Libya as war expands beyond Black Sea

Ukraine claimed responsibility for sinking the Russian corvette Merkury and a helicopter near Benghazi, Libya, plus damaging a cargo vessel used to transport weapons, with Zelenskyy touting the operation as a direct response to Russian aggression using Ukrainian-made naval drones.

The strike adds to a pattern of Ukrainian attacks reaching far beyond traditional battle zones, including a recent fire aboard a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland and suspected Ukrainian drone involvement in a Mediterranean tanker incident earlier this year.

The expanding campaign comes as U.S.-backed peace talks resumed after a nine-month pause, with analysts suggesting Ukraine is pursuing “horizontal escalation” to gain leverage since neither side can force battlefield concessions, even as disputes over Russian-occupied territory remain unresolved.

Western intelligence warns Russia may launch nuclear space weapon next month

Intelligence shared among NATO allies suggests Russia’s dormant satellite, Sputnik-S, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, could launch as soon as next month, according to Bloomberg, a move that would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty Russia signed.

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency reported in October that Russia is developing a satellite weapon potentially capable of disabling thousands of satellites, while Germany’s government said it’s taking the reports seriously; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the claims Monday.

Putin previously denied plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space, insisting Russia’s space activities mirror those of other nations. A space researcher called the reports “nuclear saber-rattling,” noting such an attack would also damage Russia’s own satellite infrastructure.

Divider-in-Chief: Obama says Democrats represent America, Republicans represent white America

Former President Barack Obama praised newly elected House Democrats, contrasting what he described falsely as the white racial homogeneity of Republican lawmakers with the supposed diversity of Democrats, calling their caucus representative of “America” itself.

Obama said: “You go into the House chamber for the State of the Union, and on one side, everybody looked the same,… You know? It’s like a golf country club on one side, and then you’ve got on the Democratic side, you just had America.”

The remarks came shortly after Rep. Hakeem Jeffries secured his party’s backing for House Speaker, and follow a pattern from Obama’s presidency of commenting on racial issues, including his remarks following Trayvon Martin’s shooting and his White House meetings with Black Lives Matter activists after Ferguson and the Dallas police shooting.

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