A pro-ICE listener called into Chris Cuomo’s live show, directly challenging him about his outrage over a recent viral ICE arrest at a Seattle airport where agents appeared to drag deportable targets as they resisted arrest.

“You side with them… They broke the law! We have to follow laws in this country, do we not?!” the caller pressed Cuomo.

Cuomo flew off the handle, asking the caller, “Do you want me to beat the piss out of you with a stick in front of your family, because you committed a misdemeanor?!!”

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Seeya! Kilmar Abrego Garcia lands in Spain, ending high-profile deportation saga

Kilmar Abrego Garcia landed in Madrid Tuesday under a court-ordered departure, with plans to eventually travel to Mexico; his attorney called it a “temporary departure,” citing potential future pathways to return given his marriage and child who are U.S. citizens.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and former press secretary Karoline Leavitt celebrated the departure , maintaining Abrego Garcia is a gang member and criminal threat who paid for his own flight and received no government incentives, with DHS insisting he will never return.

The case capped a nearly two-year legal battle after Abrego Garcia was deported to a Salvadoran maximum-security prison despite a court order barring his removal there, with the administration later attempting to send him to Liberia before his voluntary departure to Spain.

Trump plans to meet Abdul El-Sayed, open to “Trumpcare” branding

President Donald Trump told The NY Post he’ll meet with Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss health care, praising El-Sayed’s move to rebrand his “Medicare for All” proposal as “Trumpcare” as “very smart” and expressing optimism about finding middle ground.

Trump said: “He’s a smart guy,… I know I’ll be meeting with him,… Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go.”

The shift marks a dramatic tone change from the campaign trail, when Trump called El-Sayed a “jihadist lunatic” and El-Sayed accused Trump of hateful rhetoric; El-Sayed has said he’s open to naming the plan after Trump if it helps get it passed.

Trump said he expects to meet frequently with incoming Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, expressing broader interest in bipartisan deals, while acknowledging Republicans generally oppose single-payer health care due to its high projected costs despite lower out-of-pocket expenses for patients.

Melania Trump reunites more Russian, Ukrainian children with families

First Lady Melania Trump announced the reunification of nine children with their families Wednesday, marking her seventh such effort and bringing the total to 43 children reunited amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, achieved with cooperation from both countries’ leaders.

The reunification follows her recent role in securing a “localized ceasefire” in Ukraine’s Kherson region, which the White House credits with saving nearly 800 lives and enabling delivery of food, water, and medical aid.

Melania framed the effort as part of a broader humanitarian mission to bring peace through children, saying reunification moves the world closer to healing. The announcement came amid a busy holiday schedule, including the White House Christmas tree unveiling and the annual turkey pardon, ahead of the Trumps’ trip to Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving.

US economy revised up to 4.3% growth in third quarter - Fastest growth in 3 years

The Bureau of Economic Analysis sharply revised third-quarter GDP growth upward to a 4.3% annual rate, well above the initial 3.4% estimate and nearly double the second quarter’s 2.2% pace, exceeding even the most optimistic economist forecasts.