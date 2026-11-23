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When I wrote “Where the Hell Are the Republicans We Elected?” I didn’t think I could be more angry or disgusted with them. Apparently, I underestimated their determination to earn it.

Hand Republicans power, and somehow they find a way to make you regret trusting them with it. Then, when the failure costs them an election, some cannot even be bothered to show up and finish their terms. We are still paying them. Leadership has to chase them down to vote.

You have got to be kidding me.

We the People Employ You

CNN reported November 20 that Republican leaders were struggling to get some defeated members back to Washington to vote. Rep. Greg Murphy, who also lost his seat, was there doing his job. “If they aren’t here, they shouldn’t get paid,” he said.

Get your ass back to work

Your constituents are still entitled to representation. Your salary certainly did not stop when the returns came in. You do not get to sulk through the remainder of your term because voters declined to renew your contract.

You wanted that office badly enough to ask people for money, knock on their doors, and interrupt their dinners with campaign calls. Finish the damn work.

These pompous children learned nothing. After a defeat that should have prompted serious examination of their performance, some apparently decided the appropriate response was to make leadership chase them down for votes. Imagine explaining to your employer that you were too disappointed about losing your job in January to perform the job you still have in November.

And Now, Thanksgiving Recess

Both chambers are scheduled to return November 30. The Senate has brief pro forma sessions during the break, but regular floor business is paused while unfinished priorities wait.

Ask the American people how much paid time off they get. Ask how many can take a week away while important work sits unfinished. Ask the nurse working twelve hours on Thanksgiving, the police officer answering calls while his family eats without him, or the firefighter whose dinner gets cold when the alarm sounds.

Ask the hotel housekeeper cleaning up after someone else’s holiday. Ask the grocery clerk working the register and the truck driver delivering what everyone else will put on the table. Ask the waitress bringing your pumpkin pie whether she gets to go home and have some with her children.

If she can finish her shift, you overpaid, self-important cowards can finish your damn terms.

Let them gorge themselves on turkey and pumpkin pie as if they have accomplished something worthy of celebration. I hope someone at the table asks what they intend to accomplish when they return. Perhaps a relative could ask the questions their consultants would prefer everyone avoid.

Leadership could have sought additional legislative days. Staying in Washington would not guarantee passage of a bill, but it would provide more time to negotiate and make decisions while Republicans still control both chambers. If leadership believed that time would accomplish nothing, explain why.

They spent the campaign telling Americans the country could not wait. I would like to know why their schedules could.

What Happened to the SAVE Act?

The House passed the SAVE Act in April 2025 and the expanded SAVE America Act in February 2026. Neither became law before the midterms. The Senate’s legislative listing still shows the SAVE America Act without an enacted public-law citation.

Republicans retain a legislative window before the new Congress begins January 3. Losing an election does not immediately transfer their authority to the incoming Democrats.

Could they pass it before then? There is still time. But they would have to secure additional support, negotiate an agreement, or muster the votes for a change in Senate precedent.

Under ordinary Senate procedures, overcoming a legislative filibuster generally requires 60 votes. Final passage usually requires a simple majority. Having enough votes to pass a bill does not necessarily mean having enough votes to end debate and reach that vote.

I understand the distinction. So did leadership when it made the promises.

What I want to know is what they intend to do about it.

(Piece continues below):

We’re not giving up this fight, and neither should you

The midterms were a wake up call to all American patriots…

The battle ahead will surely be hard and up-hill. But think of the brave Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, or the men who fought and bled at Shiloh and Lexington.

They had a dream for America they were willing to die for. We cannot let their sacrifice be in vain.

This is what we believe in.

We must fight for our nation with everything we’ve got, even on the darkest days, as our ancestors did.

PolitiBrawl will hold our place in line on the battleground for information and news.

We appreciate your readership and support.

Do not give up hope. Tomorrow is a brighter day.

-The PolitiBrawl Editors

(Piece continues):

Show Us the Actual Strategy

Negotiation is one option. What provisions could attract enough additional support? What changes would leadership consider, and would the resulting agreement still accomplish the legislation’s central purpose?

Another option is pursuing a change in Senate precedent to create a filibuster exception. That requires a sufficiently united majority willing to support the procedural change. If Republicans lack that support within their own conference, explain who objects and why.

They could also seek to attach provisions to spending, defense, or another bill with broader support. That creates negotiating leverage. It does not automatically eliminate the Senate’s procedural requirements, and leadership would have to decide what it was willing to risk if the larger bill stalled.

Then there is budget reconciliation, so often presented as Washington’s magical escape hatch. It has limits. The Byrd Rule restricts provisions that have no budgetary effect or whose budgetary effects are merely incidental to their policy purpose. Waiving a Byrd Rule objection normally requires 60 votes. Calling election policy a budget measure does not automatically make it eligible.

Those are real obstacles. They were also known before the election.

Which route is leadership pursuing? Which has it ruled out? What can realistically be accomplished before January 3?

If the votes cannot be secured, say so. Explain what was attempted, what concessions were considered, and why the effort failed. Americans can understand an honest explanation. They should not have to extract it from the people who spent months asking for their trust.

And be honest about what legislation passed now would do. It would apply according to its effective dates and implementation requirements. It would not retroactively impose new requirements on ballots already cast in November. Questions about the election that occurred require records, audits, and investigations under the applicable law.

Republicans should be able to explain that distinction without confusing supporters or exploiting their frustration.

There Is a Constitutional Fight, Too

Noncitizen voting in federal elections is already prohibited under 18 U.S.C. § 611, subject to the statute’s exceptions. But a recent ruling raises a separate question about federal enforcement.

On October 1, U.S. District Judge David Leibowitz dismissed the federal noncitizen-voting charge against Chelsea Cox in Florida. He held the statute unconstitutional as applied to her, reasoning that Congress had exceeded its authority by establishing a voter qualification reserved to the states.

The judge did not legalize noncitizen voting nationwide. His ruling addressed Cox’s prosecution, and he expressly recognized that Florida could prohibit and punish the alleged conduct under state law. The federal government filed its notice of appeal October 2.

The order also distinguished the existing statute from a potential federal enforcement law supporting a state’s own prohibition on noncitizen voting. The judge did not decide whether such legislation would survive. He identified a different approach that Congress could examine.

Has Republican leadership examined it? Requested a legislative analysis? Explained whether a response is warranted alongside the government’s appeal?

This does not establish that SAVE would cure the constitutional issue. It does mean that repeating “it is already illegal” does not fully answer a dispute about who can prosecute the conduct and under what authority.

Congress has lawyers, committees, and legislative counsel. Put them to work.

Voters should not have to research the problem and then beg elected officials to read it.

I Feel Used. I Doubt I’m Alone.

I have spent more than twenty years building and leading companies. Obstacles come with the job. You identify them, decide how to address them, and change course when the approach fails. You also answer for the outcome. Nobody meeting payroll gets to spend indefinitely explaining why the business environment was difficult.

Yet voters are expected to accept precisely that from people who sought the authority to govern the country. We are supposed to absorb the disappointment, defend the party, and prepare to contribute again. Another emergency appeal will arrive soon enough, explaining why everything depends on what we do next. I would appreciate an accounting of what they did first.

That is why I feel manipulated. The sacrifice always seems to flow in one direction. Ordinary Americans spend money they could use for their families and risk relationships defending people who become remarkably cautious when their own political capital is at stake.

I am sick of Republicans campaigning like warriors and governing like they are afraid to offend the furniture.

I do not expect them to win every fight. I expect them to prepare, know the rules, develop a strategy, and show up. When the strategy fails, explain what happened without treating the question as an act of betrayal. Supporting a party does not obligate anyone to excuse incompetence.

Why Would Good People Want This Job?

I understand why capable people might look at public office and decide their families have endured enough without volunteering for that circus. Their spouses and children become targets, their finances are scrutinized, and every old remark becomes ammunition. Then they watch people spend decades in Washington explaining why the work could not be done.

What an extraordinary recruiting pitch.

I worry about the people we lose before they ever consider running. People who have built something useful, managed a crisis, and accepted responsibility when their decisions went wrong. We need that experience, and voters need to make room for it.

Familiar names are not permanent entitlements to office. A Republican label does not establish competence, and an endorsement does not replace a record. Getting elected proves you won an election. What you do afterward determines whether you deserved the job.

You Still Owe Us

When Congress returns, leadership should publish its agenda for the remaining weeks. Explain what it intends to pursue, where the votes stand, and what remains possible. Keep members present for votes and account for the results. If a promise cannot be delivered, have the courage to say so before asking supporters to finance the next one.

There should be shame in squandering an opportunity this consequential. There should be humiliation in asking the same voters for another dollar without explaining what happened to the mandate they already gave you.

You still hold office, still collect a salary, and still owe this country your work. I will respect a serious effort that falls short. I will not applaud people who abandon their responsibilities and expect gratitude for having held the title.

You lost your next term. You still owe us this one.

Get your ass back to work. Your wounded pride is not a taxpayer obligation.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christ follower, mother, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith-based and freedom-driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

For more of Wendy’s writing, daily observations, and direct conversation, subscribe to her Substack at wendyyurgo.substack.com. Follow her on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.