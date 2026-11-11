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Peggy's avatar
Peggy
3hEdited

@Stephen Smith there are no AFRICAN AMERICANS either you are an American despite your color or you arent. I am not an Irish Serbian American GET IT? I have grandparents who are Irish and Serbian. I AM AN AMERICAN and in my ancestry I am made up of those cultures. If you are an African then you are an Obama Entitled ONE & A TOOL. This is not Africa and those born in it are their Country first and their ancestry next. Either you are an American or you are not & your mentality of isolating skin color RACE is a disgrace. If you have a tribe in your ancestry then you have them in your ancestry.

You can be white and have been born in Africa. Question: are you less African because you are white? Just as being a black American is a person born in America or is it your opinion that only whites are Americans? YOUR MENTALITY SEPARATES UNITY.

I am not an Islamic and never will be even though they are flooding America, I am an AMERICAN CHRISTIAN whose ancestry is of Irish Serbian roots. If you arent an American YOU ARE THE PROBLEM GET OUT

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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
3h

I don't believe we are going to have a Republicans president in 2028. All hell will break loose in 2030.

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