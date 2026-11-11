Ron DeSantis set the record straight when Stephen A Smith criticized his crackdown on CRT and woke education curriculums in Florida. DeSantis told Smith the blunt truth, that far-left revisionism is not history and that America’s story needs to be taught to students truthfully.

“They were trying to denigrate the ideals of our country! The reason that slavery was no longer acceptable was because of those ideals, that everyone is created equal!” DeSantis fired back.

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Treasury Secretary Bessent relocates to military base amid Iranian death threats

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent moved to a military base after security concerns tied to Iranian threats against his life, following a Trump administration intelligence memo warning that Iranian plots against U.S. officials had reached an advanced stage.

Bessent has led “Operation Economic Outcast,” an ongoing sanctions campaign aimed at pressuring Iran over Strait of Hormuz shipping attacks, which Treasury says is collapsing Iran’s economy; officials say he remains committed to the effort despite the threats.

Security concerns reportedly intensified after a Wall Street Journal aerial photo allowed Bessent’s $12.5 million Georgetown home to be geolocated. Iran has denied plotting attacks on U.S. soil, and officials say its capacity for large-scale overseas attacks remains limited.

Twice-deported illegal Honduran arrested after flight bomb threat

Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a Honduran national previously deported twice, was arrested after allegedly claiming to have a bomb and attempting to enter the cockpit aboard United Flight 2174 from Newark to New Orleans Monday night, prompting a hijacking alert before the plane landed safely.

DHS said Gomez-Alberto had illegally entered the U.S. multiple times since 2011 , was deported twice, and was released in January 2020 pending removal proceedings after a 2019 arrest; ICE has now lodged a new detainer following his arrest.

He faces charges including communicating false bomb threats and terrorizing, according to local authorities. United confirmed the aircraft, carrying 46 passengers and six crew members, landed safely and was met by law enforcement.

Buckley Institute poll: 22% of college students say US “deserved” 9/11

A new Buckley Institute survey of 803 undergraduates found 22% agreed with the statement: “America deserved September 11th”, while 72% disagreed and 6% were unsure.

Student support for socialism over capitalism hit a five-year high, with 42% preferring socialism versus 28% favoring capitalism; hostility toward Israel also grew, with 38% naming Palestine the better U.S. ally compared to 25% for Israel.

The poll also found 40% believe offensive speech should be criminally prosecuted, and a majority oppose transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, with Institute director Lauren Noble warning of rising “censorious attitudes” on campuses.

Gaza-born socialist to challenge John Fetterman in 2028

Ahmed Moor, a Palestinian American writer born in Gaza, announced a 2028 Senate campaign against Sen. John Fetterman, running on ending the Iran conflict, a “dignity agenda” of free healthcare and childcare, and opposing ICE.

Moor, who became a dues-paying DSA member after Hamas’s October 7 attack, says he’s running for “good government” rather than specifically against Fetterman, while acknowledging he faces an uphill battle; he’s hired staff with experience on progressive campaigns including Rashida Tlaib’s.

Fetterman, a vocal Israel supporter who has called the DSA “deeply anti-American,” previously warned that growing Democratic sympathy for socialism signals a troubling shift within the party, citing polling showing most Democrats view socialism favorably.

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