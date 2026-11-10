Sarah Huckabee Sanders fired back at Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin during a tense exchange on ‘The View’, defending President Donald Trump’s bold and necessary immigration policy and standing behind Sec. of War Pete Hegseth amid impeachment attempts.
“If you break the law, that’s the definition of illegal!”
This got heated:
Hegseth defiantly rejects impeachment push, calls it “political spectacle”
War Secretary Pete Hegseth forcefully defended military operations in Iran, Venezuela, and Yemen during a Tuesday press conference, dismissing Rep. Thomas Massie’s impeachment effort as a personal “stunt” rather than legitimate oversight, and vowed he’d execute the same operations again.
Hegseth argued no defense secretary has ever been impeached for lawful military action, citing precedents under Reagan, Clinton, Obama, and Biden, and framed the dispute as a policy disagreement rather than grounds for impeachment, warning it hands adversaries a “propaganda victory.”
Trump defends Hegseth, calls Massie “total loser” amid impeachment effort
President Donald Trump called Rep. Thomas Massie “a total loser” during a White House press briefing and a subsequent Truth Social post, defending War Secretary Pete Hegseth as one of the country’s most successful military officials and urging Congress to back him instead of pursuing impeachment.
Trump told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: “Massie is a loser! Just like you’re a loser at CNN! Just like your ratings are a loser!”
Trump cited high military recruitment and victories in Venezuela and Iran as reasons Hegseth deserves praise; Hegseth responded by thanking Trump and vowing not to back down.
Massie, who lost his GOP primary to a Trump-backed challenger earlier this year, argued his impeachment push is a milder preview of what Democrats will pursue once they control Congress next year, urging Trump to replace Hegseth now while a Senate-confirmed successor is still possible.
Exclusive:
ICE arrests Iranian “King of Instagram” with lengthy criminal history
Farzad “Tony” Toutouni, 55, an Iranian citizen known online for flaunting luxury cars, cash, and women to over a million followers, was arrested by ICE in Los Angeles after illegally reentering the U.S. from Canada, with a criminal record dating back to the late 1980s including kidnapping, robbery, and extortion charges.
Toutouni, who lived in a $5 million Hollywood Hills mansion, had been previously deported twice — in 1993 and 1999 — but reentered illegally in 2011 by crossing a river near Michigan using an electric raft purchased in Canada, according to ICE.
Online, Toutouni cultivated a flashy persona featuring provocative photos and lavish parties, including photos of naked models, flashy cars, and appearances at Burning Man, while authorities say he quietly evaded immigration enforcement for years. He’s now in federal custody as removal proceedings begin.
You talk to much PB we don’t get to know everything by the person talking you cut it off.
Navarro NEVER fails to AMAZE with her lack of knowledge, even of a BASIC DICTIONARY, which DEFIN ITELY defines the difference between LEGAL AND ILLEGAL.
Amazing how sone with such limited mental capacity lack a rudimentary knowledge of the DICTIONARY which DEFINITELY defines the difference between LEGAL and ILLEGAL.
NOW, WHY would BOTH words exist in the dictionary if they meant the SAME THING.?
LISTEN UP Navarro, a person crossing a border into another country, whether it's the USA or any other country IS in that country ILLEGALLY. ERGO, ILLEGAL
Stop your illiterate BITCHING and go get your dunce cap which you have so absolutely won without effort.
Go ask North Korea and other such countries what they call anyone entering THEIR country WITHOUT PERMISSIUON. There are some who are IN PRISDON in other countries BECAUCSE they entered "ILLEGALLY.
That IS why countries have BORDERS, AND "IMMIGRATION LAWS" ; Stop trying so hard to prove that you are a DUMB BIMBO - that fact was ESTABLISHED long ago.