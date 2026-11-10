PolitiBrawl

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
2h

You talk to much PB we don’t get to know everything by the person talking you cut it off.

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
1h

Navarro NEVER fails to AMAZE with her lack of knowledge, even of a BASIC DICTIONARY, which DEFIN ITELY defines the difference between LEGAL AND ILLEGAL.

Amazing how sone with such limited mental capacity lack a rudimentary knowledge of the DICTIONARY which DEFINITELY defines the difference between LEGAL and ILLEGAL.

NOW, WHY would BOTH words exist in the dictionary if they meant the SAME THING.?

LISTEN UP Navarro, a person crossing a border into another country, whether it's the USA or any other country IS in that country ILLEGALLY. ERGO, ILLEGAL

Stop your illiterate BITCHING and go get your dunce cap which you have so absolutely won without effort.

Go ask North Korea and other such countries what they call anyone entering THEIR country WITHOUT PERMISSIUON. There are some who are IN PRISDON in other countries BECAUCSE they entered "ILLEGALLY.

That IS why countries have BORDERS, AND "IMMIGRATION LAWS" ; Stop trying so hard to prove that you are a DUMB BIMBO - that fact was ESTABLISHED long ago.

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