Sarah Huckabee Sanders fired back at Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin during a tense exchange on ‘The View’, defending President Donald Trump’s bold and necessary immigration policy and standing behind Sec. of War Pete Hegseth amid impeachment attempts.

“If you break the law, that’s the definition of illegal!”

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Hegseth defiantly rejects impeachment push, calls it “political spectacle”

War Secretary Pete Hegseth forcefully defended military operations in Iran, Venezuela, and Yemen during a Tuesday press conference, dismissing Rep. Thomas Massie’s impeachment effort as a personal “stunt” rather than legitimate oversight, and vowed he’d execute the same operations again.

Hegseth argued no defense secretary has ever been impeached for lawful military action, citing precedents under Reagan, Clinton, Obama, and Biden, and framed the dispute as a policy disagreement rather than grounds for impeachment, warning it hands adversaries a “propaganda victory.”

Trump defends Hegseth, calls Massie “total loser” amid impeachment effort

President Donald Trump called Rep. Thomas Massie “a total loser” during a White House press briefing and a subsequent Truth Social post, defending War Secretary Pete Hegseth as one of the country’s most successful military officials and urging Congress to back him instead of pursuing impeachment.

Trump told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: “Massie is a loser! Just like you’re a loser at CNN! Just like your ratings are a loser!”

Trump cited high military recruitment and victories in Venezuela and Iran as reasons Hegseth deserves praise; Hegseth responded by thanking Trump and vowing not to back down.

Massie, who lost his GOP primary to a Trump-backed challenger earlier this year, argued his impeachment push is a milder preview of what Democrats will pursue once they control Congress next year, urging Trump to replace Hegseth now while a Senate-confirmed successor is still possible.

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