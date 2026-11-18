Former Trump Press Sec. Sean Spicer exploded at annoying liberal Youtuber Harry Sisson for challenging his military service and telling him to “go fight on the front lines” in Iran.

“Listen you dumbass!!” Spicer snapped at Sissy.

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Markwayne Mullin Testifies Before Congress Following FAA Nationwide Ground Stop

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Trump and Xi embrace in viral bro hug on tarmac ahead of historic trilateral summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a rare personal appearance to welcome President Donald Trump upon arrival in Shenzhen, reciprocating Trump’s own unusual tarmac greeting of Xi in September, ahead of Thursday’s unprecedented three-way summit with Russian President Putin focused on nuclear disarmament, Iran, and Ukraine.

Trump received elaborate welcoming ceremonies , including performers, a military flyover, and a seat of honor at an APEC banquet where Xi called for sustaining regional economic growth; Trump may also raise the Nvidia espionage scandal involving ousted CEO Jensen Huang, though cautiously.

Thursday’s events also include a bilateral Trump-Xi meeting addressing ongoing trade tensions, particularly China’s continued restrictions on rare earth exports. Trump has hinted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could make a surprise appearance, while Elon Musk is also expected to participate in parts of the visit.

Mamdani names new leftist judges, reappoints controversial “Judge Let-em-Go”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani appointed 10 new city and family court judges, most of them far-left ideologues and at least six with public defender backgrounds, and reappointed six others, including Manhattan Judge Valentina Morales, nicknamed “Judge Let-em-Go” for repeatedly releasing violent offenders without bail.

Morales previously freed a repeat felon who fled the country after release on electronic monitoring, along with others accused of gun possession, assault, and gang-related shootings. Queens Judge Jennifer Saint-Preux, also reappointed, similarly declined to hold a suspect with nearly 150 prior arrests without bail.

Mamdani defended the selections as meeting “the highest standards of fairness, integrity and accountability,” with all nominees vetted by the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on the Judiciary ahead of a scheduled public hearing Tuesday.

This after Mamdani disbanded the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, a special unit that handles violent protests in the city, and replaced them with an unarmed civilian-led alternative unit.

Trump nominates Gen. Christopher LaNeve as Army chief of staff - And he’s not playing around…

President Donald Trump formally nominated Gen. Christopher LaNeve, who has served as acting Army chief since April after Hegseth fired Gen. Randy George, to permanently lead the service, sending the nomination to the Senate Armed Services Committee this week.

LaNeve, a former senior aide to Hegseth confirmed as vice chief in January, has authored blunt strategic guidance documents like “The Army Azimuth” and “How the Army Fights,” emphasizing lethality, discipline, and preparing for high-intensity conflicts against adversaries like Russia or China.

The 36-year infantry veteran has commanded major units including the 82nd Airborne Division and Eighth Army in Korea. The White House also nominated Lt. Gen. Marcus Evans to replace him as vice chief, with confirmation efforts facing a tight timeline before Democrats take Senate control in January.

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