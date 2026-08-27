Trump aid Sebastian Gorka clashed with popular woke streamer Destiny for blaming our current immigration chaos on President Donald Trump, telling him bluntly that President Joe Biden and the Democrats created this unprecedented situation in the first place.

“Between 50-60% of the women were being raped by coyotes and human traffickers! It is absolutely and empirically a fact that Joe Biden was the largest human trafficker in history!!” Gorka stated.

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Ted Cruz puts JD Vance on notice, signals potential 2028 challenge

Sen. Ted Cruz told MS Now he’ll “certainly be part of the discussion” for 2028, the clearest signal yet that he’s considering another presidential run, as Republicans debate whether Vice President JD Vance has truly locked up the nomination despite polling well ahead of rivals like Marco Rubio and Cruz.

Cruz has carved out distinct positions from the administration, including warning against Trump’s tariffs, clashing with FCC Chair Brendan Carr over threats to revoke broadcast licenses, and pushing back against antisemitism within conservative circles — differentiators strategists say could shape a campaign lane.

Trump has reportedly told donors privately he wants Vance to secure the nomination, and Vance holds fundraising advantages as RNC finance chairman. Some Trump allies, including Alex Bruesewitz, dismissed Cruz’s chances, while strategists remain split on whether he poses a real threat to Vance and Rubio.

Kalshi betting odds have Ted Cruz at only 1.3% to become the GOP’s 2028 presidential nominee, with JD Vance currently at 43%.

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Meta reaches $18B settlement over child safety, teen suicide claims

Meta settled with 48 states for roughly $18 billion over allegations it knowingly harmed children through its platforms, ending a federal trial. Parents of teens who died by suicide called the settlement partial vindication while emphasizing it can’t undo their losses.

As part of the deal, Meta agreed to limit teens to two hours of daily use, disable notifications during school hours and overnight by default, add new parental controls, and send usage alerts every 15 minutes — while urging TikTok and YouTube to adopt similar measures.

Critics, including attorney Matthew Bergman, noted these changes were long recommended internally at Meta and called them a step forward but insufficient. Some parents, like Kathleen Spence, viewed the settlement as a meaningful shift in power toward families, though litigation continues in states like New Mexico and Florida that didn’t settle.

Nigerian journalist imprisoned for exposing muslims murdering christians gives chilling warning

Luka Binniyat, a Nigerian journalist jailed for over 80 days after reporting on muslim militants attacking Christians in his home country, was cleared in May after a five-year legal battle, now he’s free to report the truth.