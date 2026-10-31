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A few weeks ago, the nation was gripped with the news of a Homecoming football game in Minneapolis’ suburbs being interrupted by gunfire. The shooting not only resulted in the game being canceled, but it forced the Homecoming dance to be canceled.

It did not take long for people to find out the people involved in the shooting were part of the metropolitan region’s Somali gangs. Reports indicate a fight broke out in a parking lot next to the football game when the suspected shooter got out of a car and fired into the melee, hitting two people.

The suspect is 18-year-old Adam Abdihakeem Adam. He is being charged with assault and riot with a dangerous weapon. Despite being charged in a serious and nearly deadly incident, Fox 9 reported Adam was released on pre-trial bail after he posted a $100,000 bond, or a cash bond of $10,000.

In addition to the car used in the shooting being on camera, police found Adam in possession of the same clothes on the suspect in the surveillance footage.

New court documents allege the fallout from the shooting at Eden Prairie’s football game did not stop that night. Another shooting that took place in nearby Bloomington was in retaliation for shootings in Eden Prairie and other areas of the Twin Cities.

Around 100 rounds were fired in the Bloomington incident, with one minor injury.

Police say Abdirahman Ahmed Jama, who was the target for the Bloomington barrage, had filmed himself “numerous videos that showed him in possession of numerous firearms (pistols, rifles, etc.) over the preceding months.”

Police further said that Jama is seen in the videos “handling firearms in a reckless manner which is a threat to public safety.”

It never seems to end for Minneapolis-St. Paul. Law enforcement across the area are having to contend with brutal gangs that have little regard for human life or consequences for their actions. What makes it worse is that the immigration policies championed by soft-hearted Midwesterners and the federal government are responsible for making the state more like Mogadishu.

At a certain point, some people have to be okay with admitting that maybe it was not such a good idea to import such a culture into the Midwest. Not that I think that side will admit to such a thing, because their beliefs won’t let them, which will only result in more of these incidents happening.

How this ends is anyone’s guess. It seems the Twin Cities would benefit from more support by federal law enforcement because local resources are unable to keep up with the gang war, clearly. Even when they have the prime suspect in custody, local progressive policies prefer to have him back on the street, which not only endangers him but other people who could be caught in a 100-round crossfire.

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