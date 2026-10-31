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Billy's avatar
Billy
5d

Another example of public safety being ignored! VOTE RED!!!

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Fred Frederick's avatar
Fred Frederick
5d

Our country becomes more like Mogadishu each day. 🤬 Unfortunately the only remedy is going to be enforcement by our citizens...

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