PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bumpy364's avatar
bumpy364
Oct 13

Omar said the $30,000,000 value was a typo from the accountant? Should we have someone in congress who can't tell the difference between $30 million and being in poverty?

Reply
Share
3 replies
Dale's avatar
Dale
Oct 13

THIS POS FREAK IS JUST ANOTHER ANTIFA MEMBER WANTING TO DESTROY MY WAY OF LIFE…..WE ARE NOT GOING TO ALLOW THAT…..

HELL NO TO TALIFREAKO

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture