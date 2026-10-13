Texans at Trump’s San Antonio rally blasted Democrat senate candidate James Talarico for flip-flopping on several key positions, including transgender issues, seemingly to pander to moderates right before election day.

“When he starts talking sh*t about God… I just think he’s a psycho!” one man said.

“I think he’s gay!” another woman in line commented.

Click To Watch Video

Trump’s new press secretary gives her first briefing

President Donald Trump’s new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia gave her first press briefing Tuesday morning.

"I am so honored to work for President Trump and the American people."

Click To Watch Video

Ilhan Omar investigation reportedly nicknamed “World War Eleven”

A senior administration official said the federal probe into congresswoman Ilhan Omar is internally nicknamed “World War Eleven,” referencing Omar’s past on-camera slip confusing World War II.

Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar’s D.C. home Monday under a judicially authorized warrant tied to an ongoing criminal investigation reportedly focused on immigration paperwork filed by her father when she was a child; DOJ confirmed the search without naming Omar specifically.

Omar accused the administration of political targeting, saying she “will not be silenced.” The raid follows earlier confirmations from officials including DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and border czar Tom Homan that a criminal investigation into her immigration history was underway.

Catholic leaders urge soldiers to refuse role in livestreamed execution

Archbishop Timothy Broglio told Catholic soldiers assigned to the Pentagon’s planned firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan to seek religious exemptions, questioning whether publicly broadcasting the Dec. 3 execution would serve any purpose beyond mimicking terrorist tactics.

Nidal Hasan - Bell County Sheriff's Department

Multiple senior Catholic figures, including Archbishop Paul Coakley, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Pope Leo XIV, condemned the plan, calling it incompatible with human dignity and warning against turning execution into public spectacle; the livestream would mark the first-ever broadcast of a U.S. government execution.

Trump said he hasn’t decided whether to approve the livestream, telling the press that he is considering the broadcast to thwart future terrorists from acting out. VP JD Vance expressed doubt it would proceed and said he wouldn’t watch it. Some Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Thom Tillis, have also criticized the proposal as resembling practices in authoritarian regimes.

NATO commander warns of “lethal” response to any Russian attack

Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s top military commander, warned at the Warsaw Security Forum that the alliance would aim to destroy anything supporting an attack on member territory, outlining a “blocking, blunting and breaking” strategy to defeat any assault and render it futile.