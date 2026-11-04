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Steve's avatar
Steve
11h

"finally saw refuge from Biden's gas prices....." What "refuge" is that? In January, 2025, just before the inauguration, I paid $2.60 per gallon when I filled my tank. Last week, I paid $4.19 per gallon. That's the Biden price plus the Trump war & inflation tax of another $1.59.

Seriously, the old line to blame everything bad on Biden is sagging badly. Trump has been in office about 22 months and he now owns everything about the economy.

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Rebal's avatar
Rebal
11h

Media sold out to the highest bidder a long time ago. I have no use for them at all. No truth left in them after the convid fiasco.

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