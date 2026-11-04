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By Brian Patterson

As it rains outside my window, it feels as if a deluge is upon us. With the midterms closed and a night to clear one’s head, the outcome should have been easier to predict. Nearly every midterm election turns against the party in power. The odious candidates tend to lose, even with huge support from the primary voters. However, a full diagnosis is an ugly one for Trump and the GOP, as well as the future of the Republican Party.

The candidate is still human, and too much human error means no forgiveness on the ballot. Vivek Ramaswamy went on the record insulting rural Americans in December of 2025, and never once apologized for his comments. Voters felt as if he was forced upon them. They responded by turning the red state of Ohio blue.

Darline Graham, sister to Lindsey Graham, was supposed to be a placeholder. She instead decided to run for a full term without real credentials, and voters who would normally vote GOP decided to stay home in South Carolina.

In Georgia, Mike Collins surrounded himself with bad staffers who took too many liberties with social media, causing many news outlets to paint Collins himself as a racist. In the New South, this is a dealbreaker. Even popular YouTuber Brandon Herrera lost his bid despite a fantastic primary run, all thanks to his off hand comments that garnered some laughs, but turned off moderate voters.

That’s just the personality side. The deluge rains run far deeper. The Iran War was triggering to the American people, who finally saw refuge from Biden’s gas prices, only to watch those prices rise along with the war. It doesn’t matter that the war is merely a missile exchange. No one cares about the costs of a nuclear Iran, and no one cares about the impotent allies of the Arab states. The American people care about their wallets, and another war in the Middle East gave flashbacks to the failures in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The biggest reason for the midterm deluge is both seen and unseen: the strength of the mainstream media. After losing much of their influence in the 2024 election, the old newspapers, cable news, and Big 3 outlets of ABC, CBS, and NBC, the mainstream media held its breath to see what came next.

We will not give up hope, and neither should you

Tuesday was a wake up call to all American patriots…

The battle ahead will surely be hard and up-hill. But think of the brave Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, or the men who fought and bled at Shiloh and Lexington.

They had a dream for America they were willing to die for. We cannot let their sacrifice be in vain.

We must fight for our nation with every thing we have within us, even on the darkest days, as our ancestors did.

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Do not give up hope. Tomorrow is a brighter day.

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When the podcast sphere spun out of orbit the moment of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the media decided to push its advantage. Instead of reporting the deportation numbers and lower crime rates that came with it, we saw crying children whose parents were correctly incarcerated. Instead of Lake Riley memorials, we saw Renee Good and Alex Pretti footage (which in both cases exonerated the officers). Headlines once again ruled the airwaves, and the podcast sphere has not recovered. Old media has regained its former strength, and fought back with a vengeance against MAGA.

These factors overwhelmed the average voter. The promises looked and felt empty from the Trump Administration, the gas prices went back up, the media spun everything negative, and the candidates felt forced or worse, hollow. The Trump agenda now seems listless as the Democrats went from catatonic to meteoric.

The deluge, unfortunately, has only begun. Expect the carnival of politics to crank up before 2028, the year that determines the census and a potential death blow to either of the Democrat or Republican parties. I’m no meteorologist, but it seems as if the deluge has just begun.