Mainstream media as well as the French government want us to think that these riots in Paris are “mostly peaceful” student demonstrations for affordability and improved education budgets.

We don’t trust them… That’s why we are going over there.

We have seen the chaos, the masked rioters looting, setting fire to historic landmarks, attacking police, and the presence of far-left elements spurring on the destruction of a once great European city.

PolitiBrawl reporters are heading to Paris today to embed themselves in the riots and bring the American public the truth, once and for all.

Pay close attention to our Substack here as well as our primary Youtube channel PolitiBrawl Streetcast and our X account PolitiBrawl News for realtime coverage including interviews with locals, protesters and exclusive footage of what is happening on the ground.

Support our independent journalism by becoming a paid subscriber here:

Thank you and wish us luck! It’s time for America to save France AGAIN!

Matt Miller

PolitiBrawl Editor-in-Chief

More headlines this morning:

What?! Ilhan Omar says she did not marry her brother “to my knowledge”

When pressed directly on whether she married her brother, Rep. Ilhan Omar answered “not to my knowledge” during an interview with MS NOW’s Chris Hayes.

Omar described the Oct. 12 raid on her D.C. home as “intrusive but polite,” saying agents seized 17 items including phones and notebooks, denied reports they collected her DNA, and said she can no longer live there due to safety concerns after her address became public.

Omar pushed back on questions about her finances, describing herself as “working class” with a 2016 Toyota Camry as her only car, after earlier disclosures listing a combined net worth up to $30 million were revised downward. She denied all wrongdoing and expressed confidence she’ll ultimately be cleared.

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Mike Rogers, Abdul El-Sayed clash in heated second Michigan Senate debate

During their Wednesday night debate, Mike Rogers accused Abdul El-Sayed of dual allegiance, citing El-Sayed’s past refusal to say whether Israel or Iran poses a greater threat.

Rogers accused El-Sayed of deleting past social media content about defunding police and raised his past ties to the Muslim Students Association, while El-Sayed called renewed scrutiny of alleged Muslim Brotherhood connections “beneath” his opponent. Rogers also criticized El-Sayed’s Medicare and AI regulation proposals as costly, government-expanding policies aligned with democratic socialism.