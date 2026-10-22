PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Oct 22

Going to France, take a gun and ammo!

Reply
Share
Drogan0660's avatar
Drogan0660
Oct 22

Slotkin, in my opinion, is a taitor. How someone with her background could have become such a radicalized leftist is beyond me. Liberalism must truly be a disease. That is true cult like behavior.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture