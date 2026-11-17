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Last Friday afternoon, every departing flight in the United States was held on the ground during a nationwide ground stop lasting more than four hours, the longest since September 11, 2001.

By the end of the day, more than 9,100 flights had been canceled and more than 24,500 delayed. Mine was one of them. It was canceled again, and again. After the second cancellation, I stopped waiting for an airline to get me home. I got in a car in Fort Lauderdale and drove 22 hours to Washington, D.C.

I was lucky. I got a car and could drive.

Thousands of travelers were stuck in terminals with no clear answer about when they would get out. I saw a mother of small children breaking down, crying in the corner of the airport. A father of 3, waiting in the rental car pickup line with me, said his wife and kids were exhausted and huddled together upstairs, praying he could book one of the last rental cars to drive to Boston that night… from freaking Florida!

The cause of all this turned out to be painfully ordinary, according to the admin. The FAA said that legacy equipment on its telecommunications network became unstable when it was flooded with connection requests, roughly a thousand attempts every few seconds, disrupting radar feeds and aircraft communications. Investigators are looking at a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio site in Arkansas where the FAA’s network contractor had been installing a new router.

The agency says it has no indication of a cyberattack. In other words, the most advanced economy on earth lost control of its departures for an afternoon because old equipment could not handle a network hiccup.

This was not a fluke.

In September, flights into New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington were halted for eight hours after a Philadelphia facility’s primary and backup data links both failed. Before that, repeated telecom failures at the same facility disrupted Newark for weeks. Our air traffic system is, as the president himself put it nearly a decade ago, “stuck, painfully, in the past.”

Trump saw this coming

On June 5, 2017, President Trump stood in the East Room and signed a letter to Congress laying out principles for air traffic control reform. He warned that controllers were working with 1960s technology in outdated facilities, and that air traffic was only going to grow.

His fix was bold: move air traffic control out of the FAA into an independent, nonprofit corporation funded by user fees, as Canada had done, and leave the FAA to focus on safety oversight.

“Efficient operation of our airspace requires significant investments in rapidly evolving technology,” Trump wrote in the letter. “In this environment, bureaucratic efforts are unlikely to succeed. That is why all other industrialized countries, with the exceptions of the United States and France, have separated their ATC functions from government. By taking that critical step, those countries have accelerated modernization, maintained or improved safety, and lowered operating costs.”

Whatever you think of that model, the diagnosis was right. Republicans controlled the House, the Senate and the White House. It should have been the right moment to make a move.

Why it died

It was not. Rep. Bill Shuster’s 21st Century AIRR Act cleared the House Transportation Committee on a 32-25 vote but never reached the floor. Rural Republicans worried that a board shaped by the big airlines would raise costs and neglect small airports. More than 120 aviation groups, led by general and business aviation, lobbied against it. FAA unions opposed it. Democrats opposed it. The Senate never took it up.

In February 2018, Shuster gave up, and Congress passed a routine FAA reauthorization instead. As Southwest’s CEO put it at the time, the problem the day before was the lack of modernization, and the problem the day after still existed.

The real lesson of 2017 is that Washington let a fight over who should run air traffic control crowd out the one thing everyone agreed on: the equipment is failing and must be replaced.

(Piece continues below)

We’re not giving up this fight, and neither should you

The midterms were a wake up call to all American patriots…

The battle ahead will surely be hard and up-hill. But think of the brave Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, or the men who fought and bled at Shiloh and Lexington.

They had a dream for America they were willing to die for. We cannot let their sacrifice be in vain.

This is what we believe in.

We must fight for our nation with everything we’ve got, even on the darkest days, as our ancestors did.

PolitiBrawl will hold our place in line on the battleground for information and news.

We appreciate your readership and support.

Do not give up hope. Tomorrow is a brighter day.

-The PolitiBrawl Editors

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Why wasn’t the job done in Trump’s second term thus far?

To his credit, President Trump came back to the issue. After the deadly midair collision near Reagan National in January 2025, his administration announced a “Brand New Air Traffic Control System,” and Congress included $12.5 billion for it in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that July. New radios, radars and fiber are going in.

But the administration itself calls that money a down payment. The FAA administrator has acknowledged that the first phase alone will cost about $16 billion, and the full price tag is now estimated at $42.5 billion. The remaining $30 billion, in Sen. Eric Schmitt’s Modern Skies Act, was introduced only at the end of September and is sitting in committee. Federal auditors warn the FAA still lacks a reliable cost estimate or integrated schedule.

Air traffic control got a slice of a massive tax bill rather than becoming the president’s signature fight, and the hardest part, the software and automation at the heart of the system, is still unfunded. That is not neglect. But it is not the urgency last Friday demands.

Mr. President, finish the job

We know that some of President Trump’s closest allies and operators read PolitiBrawl. If you are seeing this, please urge him to do the following.

President Trump, you diagnosed this problem in 2017. Today you have the bully pulpit and a Congress your party controls. Make the Modern Skies Act a top priority, demand a credible budget and timeline from the FAA, and do not let up until the job is done.

Also, you need to level with the American people.

On Friday, the FAA first cited “extraordinary circumstances,” then a “temporary telecommunications outage,” while the Department of Homeland Security blamed an outdated system. A fuller explanation came two days later. The same week, a Microsoft outage disrupted businesses, and the FBI, the NSA, the Pentagon and the nation’s cyber-defense agency got on a call to compare notes.

Americans are anxious, and rumors fill silence fast. Say what you know, when you know it, and what you do not know yet. Transparency will build and maintain trust with the American people. Mixed messages and information voids will destroy it.