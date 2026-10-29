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The fallout from Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) recent threat towards Republican staffers continues as now President Donald Trump is looking at options to protect those who have worked in his administration.

Slotkin bragged about her plans during a college event, where she said she not only wants to go after Trump with prosecutions, but also investigate staffers and people within the administration “who enable him.”

“I want young people coming out of school to say ‘Should I go work for the Trump administration, like, that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity.’ I want them to be like, ‘Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want and so let me avoid participating in that,” Slotkin explained.

“I want that deterrence message,” she added.

Since her comments, the Trump administration is looking at giving blanket pardons for junior staffers, according to the Washington Sun. How many would get one is still in question as giving pardons to all members of the executive branch is unlikely. That said, pardons could be offered to those who worked in the most scrutinized aspects of Trump’s policies, like deportations and military strikes.

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(Piece continues):

“It would be very unfair to go through what we went through for four years with the corrupt weaponization that took place. In light of what Biden did...I certainly don’t want to see innocent people go through hell and lose all their money,” Trump said when asked about the discussions.

For her part, Slotkin has repeatedly defended her statements, first saying the reaction has been over-the-top and in bad faith.

“Spare me the pearl-clutching — especially from Republican Members of Congress and online MAGA grifters who have cheered President Trump’s weaponization of the government against those he doesn’t like…America must be a place where the rule of law still matters. Those laws should apply to everyone equally,” Slotkin replied to Senator Mike Lee’s (R-UT) reaction.

Since Slotkin is a Democrat, she could not help herself and claimed part of the reason for the strong criticisms of her plan is because she is a woman, saying that is a big reason why her idea got under Republicans skin.

This is hilarious for none other than the fact Democrats are very much against the idea of having a concrete definition of what a woman is.

Elissa Slotkin leads the pack for 2028 Democrat VP nominee

As I previously wrote, it is refreshing for a Democrat to be honest about what they plan on doing once they are in power. They really only care about two things, going after Trump and opening up our borders to unfettered illegal and legal migration. It is concerning the many legal victories Trump has experienced with the political witch hunts have not deterred Democrats.

In fact, those victories have also strengthened their resolve to get someone on something, even if it is bogus. If Democrats are able to gain the majorities, in part because some Republicans sit out the midterms or vote for the other side, they will not waste time in going after Trump and people who chose to work for him.

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