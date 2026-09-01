Tim Pool and Matt Miller go deep into what is really fueling the rise of far-left radicalism, manifested in the DSA and their plot to destroy the American empire from within.

“Do you think they are demonically possessed?”

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Woman goes on stabbing spree in Times Square, shot dead by police on video

Police shot Pamela Cisneros, 49, after she charged officers with a knife in each hand after she allegedly stabbed a 68-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman within seconds of each other in unprovoked attacks near Times Square, Monday. The female victim later died of her stab wounds.

Graphic Footage Warning:

Officers confronted Cisneros, she refused to drop her knives, threatened to kill police, and advanced toward them despite Taser deployment, prompting two officers to open fire. She died at the hospital.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised officers for preventing further harm in the crowded area, and a standard investigation into the shooting is underway with body camera footage set for release. Cisneros had no arrest record but a documented mental health history; police say there’s no current indication of terrorism.

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How is this real?! AOC tied for first as Democrat Party 2028 frontrunner

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is tied with Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff to be the Democrat Party’s presidential nominee in 2028, according to Kalshi markets.

The left has completely lost its mind!

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Trump warns Chicago will “die” if it refuses federal reinforcements as deadly violence sweeps city

President Donald Trump warned Chicago faces dire consequences without federal intervention after a weekend that saw 41 people shot and 3 killed, including the city’s largest mass shooting of the year, in a Truth Social post urging Gov. JB Pritzker or Mayor Brandon Johnson to request help.

Chicago’s 2026 shooting victim count has risen roughly 1% year-over-year, with homicides up 2.9% and total deaths up 11.4%, even as Pritzker joined a bar’s world-record attempt for simultaneous Malort shots the same weekend.

Pritzker pushed back, saying Trump is “neither wanted nor needed” and criticizing his tariff policies, while Johnson emphasized the city’s own violence-prevention efforts. The exchange comes ahead of Trump’s planned visit to Chicago later this month for the Presidents Cup golf tournament.

Video shows FBI seizing Eric Swalwell’s phone, laptop at SF airport

Newly obtained surveillance footage shows FBI agents surrounding former Rep. Eric Swalwell at San Francisco International Airport on Aug. 15, where he was served a search warrant and had his iPhone and MacBook seized as part of a federal criminal investigation.