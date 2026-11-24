Deranged liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch suffered from a humiliating meltdown, live on her own show, when she saw what President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, yesterday.

“No!!! He’s trolling the rule of law!” Welch exclaimed, before demanding his imediate impeachment.

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Unsealed warrant shows feds probing Omar fraud spanning “decades”

A partially unsealed search warrant for Rep. Ilhan Omar’s D.C. home revealed federal prosecutors believe she committed immigration-related crimes dating back to 1980, though most of the warrant’s details, including a 67-page affidavit, remain sealed.

Investigators are reportedly examining whether Omar misrepresented her birth year to gain citizenship through her father in 2000 and whether her 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, suspected to be her brother, was fraudulent; Omar has said she doesn’t believe this “to the knowledge” she has.

Judge James Boasberg noted that administration officials’ own public comments about the probe, including remarks from VP JD Vance and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin alleging fraud, weakened prosecutors’ case for keeping information sealed going forward.

Trump orders faster, broader death penalty prosecutions

President Donald Trump signed a memo directing AG Todd Blanche to seek the death penalty for a wider range of federal capital crimes, including murder of minors, murder during rape or sex trafficking, and kidnapping-related killings, expanding his earlier order covering law enforcement murders and capital crimes by illegal immigrants.

The memo also instructs prosecutors to expedite executions, oppose delay tactics, and eliminate unnecessary administrative holdups, signed following a DOJ event condemning California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent commutation of over 548 death row sentences.

The White House criticized Newsom’s move as prioritizing politics over victims, noting Californians have twice rejected ballot measures to abolish the death penalty. Newsom defended his decision as reflecting California’s values, calling state-sanctioned executions incompatible with justice in an imperfect legal system.

Trump to award Giuliani Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump is set to present Rudy Giuliani with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Tuesday at the White House, the former NYC mayor announced on Steve Bannon’s podcast, calling the honor humbling given its source.

Giuliani becomes the third recipient under Trump’s second term, following posthumous awards to Charlie Kirk and 9/11 victim Welles Crowther; Trump first announced the honor in September 2025, praising Giuliani as the “greatest mayor in the history of New York City.”

Oil prices fall despite continued Gulf tanker attacks

Brent crude dropped below $90 a barrel Tuesday, continuing a weeks-long decline despite ongoing Iranian attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi Arabia reporting a “terrorist attack” on a Riyadh skyscraper by Houthi rebels.