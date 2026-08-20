CNBC reporter Joe Kernen laughed in Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s face for her nonsensical proposal to tax America into oblivion to provide free stuff for her radial supporters.

“When you talk to normal people in this country, they see how much they’re taxed now and they see how the money is being spent! It’s still not enough?!!” Kernen pressed Warren. “You still haven’t done the math!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with Hear.com

Audiologists Are Raving About This Nearly Invisible Hearing Aid

Nearly invisible yet powerful in noisy places. Its secret? A German-engineered dual-processing chips that separates speech from noise in real time.

See for yourself with a 45 day, no risk trial.

Experience Clarity

What do you think?

Should Scott Jennings take Karoline Leavitt’s place as White House Press Secretary when she leaves at the end of this month?

Democrats’ phony working-class campaign narratives exposed

Several battleground Democrats have built campaigns around blue-collar biographies, but records reviewed by Fox News Digital tell a very different story.

New Jersey candidate Rebecca Bennett reported nearly $250,000 in 2024 salary and assets up to $1.8 million despite emphasizing financial struggles, while campaign funds have covered her childcare costs.

Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) has described his mother’s factory work in Mexico, though records show she held senior GE finance roles, alongside social media showing international travel and luxury shopping; his campaign defended her story as one of hard-won success.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) has cited working three jobs to pay Reed College tuition and her hands-on trades background, but former classmates and a past business bio have raised questions about both claims, which her campaign disputes. The Washington Free Beacon reported she worked “mostly behind the scenes managing the business side” of her auto shop, which was reportedly cited for multiple workplace-safety violations in 2017 via an OSHA inspection.

Study: Top news aggregators favor outlets with all-Democratic endorsement records

The Media Research Center found that the most-featured outlets on Apple News and Google News have endorsed Democratic presidential candidates a combined 55 times since 1988, with zero Republican endorsements — including the New York Times’ unbroken streak of Democratic endorsements dating to 1988.

Microsoft’s MSN showed a similar pattern, with just two Republican endorsements out of 27 total among its most-featured outlets, both from the San Francisco Chronicle in 1988 and 1992. MRC president David Bozell argued the pattern reflects a systemic bias in how these platforms surface news.

Google disputed MRC’s methodology, while Apple and Microsoft didn’t respond to requests for comment. The findings follow a February FTC warning letter to Apple over similar bias claims and an April AllSides study finding aggregators draw minimal content from right-leaning outlets.

Must Read!