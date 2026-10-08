Fox News’ Martha MacCallum confronted far-left Michigan senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, asking him directly if he will acknowledge the terrorist designations of Muslim Brotherhood organizations in the middle east.

“You have to defend American national security!” MacCallum told El-Sayed bluntly after his attempt to dodge the question.

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Ken Paxton mocks James Talarico for suddenly vanishing: “Where is Talarico?!!”

Ken Paxton rallied supporters in San Antonio with a chant demanding “Where is James Talarico?” mocking his Democratic opponent’s roughly nine-day absence from in-person campaign events since a late-September fundraiser in New York.

Talarico’s campaign attributed the absence to the flu and said he’d return to the trail this weekend ahead of a CNN town hall, while President Trump offered his own mocking theory, joking that Talarico was sick from being forced to eat meat on the Texas campaign trail despite his past vegan advocacy.

Trump referenced a 2022 clip where Talarico pledged his campaign would go “non-meat,” continuing a running jab he’s made in other recent appearances, as Talarico’s camp works to push back against the “vegan” label with photos of him eating barbecue.

President Trump fended off woke hecklers all night seemingly, as his speech repeatedly was interrupted. As he usually does, he fired back like a savage: “What he doesn’t know is that his mom voted for Trump.”

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Despite his absence, Talarico is leading Paxton in trading markets

James Talarico has an alarming 67% chance of victory despite his recent absence from the campaign trail.

He recently backpedaled on his more extreme transgender positions in an interview with Fox News, including his stance on gender affirming care for minors and supporting trans athletes in women’s sports in what some are saying is an obvious attempt to appeal to moderates in Texas.

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Mamdani faces protests after dining at Palestinian restaurant on Oct. 7 anniversary

Mayor Zohran Mamdani dined at Ayat Hinds Hall, a Palestinian restaurant chain criticized in 2023 for a menu section labeled “From the River to the Sea” — a phrase the ADL considers antisemitic — on the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks.

The restaurant is named after a Palestinian child killed by Israeli forces in Gaza and references the renaming of a Columbia University building by pro-Palestinian protesters; owners have previously denied the menu phrase called for Israel’s destruction.

Mamdani faced heckling from pro-Palestinian activists both before and after the meal, including accusations of being a “traitor” and “boot licker” for allegedly abandoning the Palestinian cause, with his security team intervening as protesters confronted him outside the restaurant.

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