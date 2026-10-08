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tommy m's avatar
tommy m
Oct 8

She didn't destroy the Asshole by any stretch of your imagination…….she let him ramble on with his bullshit……FOX SUCKS

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John Sutton's avatar
John Sutton
Oct 8

He was rude and showed zero respect for a woman

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