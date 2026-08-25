Jesse Watters confronted far-left Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed live on Fox News, Monday night, demanding he defend his dangerous and stupid positions in front of millions watching.

“You won’t answer the question! Should men play in women’s sports?!!” Watters pressed El-Sayed.

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Iran responds to Trump’s “Economic D-Day” sanctions

Iranian Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh said Tehran is “fully prepared” for Trump’s “Economic D-Day” sanctions campaign, telling state media the government has a two-year plan in place and predicting the effort will end in “another defeat” for the U.S.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the sanctions as the most significant financial offensive in U.S. history, aiming to sever Iran’s global economic connections; the announcement came as Iran’s currency, the rial, hit a record low of 2.02 million to the dollar.

Iran expert Jonathan Harounoff said the sustained economic pressure could fuel further domestic unrest, though the timing remains unpredictable, and noted the key question is whether international bodies and Western governments will actively support Iranians against the regime rather than remain passive.

Uber Eats courier attacks security guard at Barstool HQ

A brawl broke out Monday at Barstool Sports’ Manhattan headquarters after an Uber Eats courier got into a dispute with an employee over a food order, then attacked a security guard who asked him to leave, founder Dave Portnoy said in a video posted to X.

Police confirmed responding to the office around 2 p.m. after the altercation turned physical, with a 31-year-old man punching a 45-year-old man multiple times; a person of interest was taken into custody as the investigation continues.

Footage shows several Barstool employees pulling the courier off the guard before staff called 911; the guard was treated at the scene. Uber said it removed the driver from its platform, calling the incident “horrifying” and condemning the violence.

Trump floats renaming Lake Ontario amid escalating Canada trade war

President Donald Trump said he’s considering renaming Lake Ontario to “Lake America,” echoing his earlier renaming of the Gulf of Mexico, as the U.S. and Canada trade dispute intensifies following 50% U.S. tariffs on $20 billion in Canadian goods.

Trump warned Canadian leaders to “fall in line” or face tougher consequences and threatened additional 50% tariffs on autos, auto parts, and steel; Prime Minister Mark Carney accused the U.S. of trying to subordinate Canada and “destroy” its major industries.

Canada is expected to announce retaliatory tariffs, with officials weighing more targeted measures over dollar-for-dollar matching to protect workers, as businesses on both sides of the border brace for rising costs and uncertainty.

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