Trump’s new White house Chief of Staff Stephen Miller took the podium and delivered a legendary scathing message to the entire press pool. What Trump did next shocked the entire room…
“We have breaking news! We have breaking news! He was better than these 2 guys!” Trump said, pointing to Marco Rubio and JD Vance. “Do you wanna run for president?”
Watch the must-see moment here:
Trump says FBI database hack could reveal info on “Russia hoax”
President Donald Trump said a reported cyberattack targeting the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database, while concerning, could inadvertently surface information about the Russia investigation and unproven claims of 2020 election fraud, calling it a potential silver lining.
Trump referenced his past impeachment over the Ukraine call with Zelensky and repeated rejected claims of widespread voter fraud, framing the hack as an opportunity to revisit past controversies from his first term.
The incident, reported Friday by CNN, would mark the FBI’s second cyberattack in recent months and comes amid a broader wave of outages affecting government agencies and industries, alongside recent financial market declines.
US intel agencies warn airlines of Al Qaeda hijacking threats
U.S. security agencies alerted airlines, cargo carriers, and airports that Al Qaeda networks are praising September’s attempted Flydubai hijacking and encouraging similar attacks against U.S., Israeli, and Jewish interests, urging supporters to exploit aviation security gaps.
The joint alert instructed aviation officials to watch for warning signs like attempts to bypass security, unusual interest in flight operations, or missing uniforms and badges, though officials say no specific credible threats currently exist.
The warning follows revelations that the Flydubai attacker, an Omani co-pilot, intended to crash the plane into a Tel Aviv building after stabbing the captain, a plot passengers thwarted mid-flight; the alert comes as millions of Americans prepare to fly for Thanksgiving and Christmas travel.
As much as I love miller and his no back down to the dick sucking Dems I just think Marco Rubio would be a great President
Maybe VP?