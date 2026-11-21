Trump’s new White house Chief of Staff Stephen Miller took the podium and delivered a legendary scathing message to the entire press pool. What Trump did next shocked the entire room…

“We have breaking news! We have breaking news! He was better than these 2 guys!” Trump said, pointing to Marco Rubio and JD Vance. “Do you wanna run for president?”

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Trump says FBI database hack could reveal info on “Russia hoax”

President Donald Trump said a reported cyberattack targeting the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database, while concerning, could inadvertently surface information about the Russia investigation and unproven claims of 2020 election fraud, calling it a potential silver lining.

Trump referenced his past impeachment over the Ukraine call with Zelensky and repeated rejected claims of widespread voter fraud, framing the hack as an opportunity to revisit past controversies from his first term.

The incident, reported Friday by CNN, would mark the FBI’s second cyberattack in recent months and comes amid a broader wave of outages affecting government agencies and industries, alongside recent financial market declines.

US intel agencies warn airlines of Al Qaeda hijacking threats

U.S. security agencies alerted airlines, cargo carriers, and airports that Al Qaeda networks are praising September’s attempted Flydubai hijacking and encouraging similar attacks against U.S., Israeli, and Jewish interests, urging supporters to exploit aviation security gaps.